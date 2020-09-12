Blind man becomes 'Aatmanirbhar', sells homemade snacks after losing job due to COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak rendered people jobless but it could not break the spirit of visually impaired Thakkar Ashwin and his wife. After losing his job during the coronavirus lockdown, Ahemdabad-based Ashwin and his wife, Geeta started selling homemade savoury snacks in an attempt to remain independent. Thakkar says that he has learnt to be 'Aatmanirbhar' just like Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"I wanted to be independent. After a few months when the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted, people will find other jobs and blind people can also do something. I discussed my plan with a few people and my friends encouraged me to take this step which helped me build my self-confidence. Aside from a job I also want to start a farsan shop in the next 6 months or so," said Thakkar Ashwin. "Even without a job today, I am independent. I can earn enough to take care of my household expenses including the rent. I've learnt how to be 'Aatmanirbhar'. I was determined to not depend on others. Many people supported me," he further adds.

Netizens react

ANI tweeted pictures of Thakkar Ashwin along with this story which received mixed reactions from netizens. Various people admired the man for his courage and lauded him for learning a lesson from PM Narendra Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign to become self-reliant. On the other hand, there were people who expressed their displeasure about the job losses in the nation while others questioned the lack of job security in selling snacks. Some users also said that they hope to track down Ashwin and buy snacks from him in order to empower him further while others expressed wish to buy his snacks online.

Salute to this man and his wife — Dev anand (@Dayanan96137977) September 11, 2020

I wish he sold online, I would definitely buy — Maanas Bajpai (@MaanasBajpai) September 11, 2020

Wow, very courageous and enterprising man. Instead of whining around and being helpless, he made the effort and will shine bright.



God bless the couple. — LG23India (@LG23India) September 11, 2020

Youth should learn from this great soul.he didn't asked government to give him a job ,neither asked anyone to dislike Modi's Mann ki baat, YouTube videos. Rather got inspired from govt initiative and is now capable of giving someone else a job. A legend ,an inspiration for us. — constitution of india(ORIGINAL waale) (@RajatPachauri20) September 11, 2020

Thank you for reporting on the loss of jobs in the country and how people have to be Aatmanirbhar as there is no help from State or Central Govt,would be helpful if you do a report on how many people have lost their jobs in the last 6 months — Vinay Bhatte (@vinaybhatte) September 11, 2020

Job security cannot be taken lightly. Imagine 1000 Thakkars putting up snacks thelas then who's gone buy 🙄 — Naziya Dusgikar | نازیہ (@NaziyaRDusgikar) September 11, 2020

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi expressed his desire and vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. PM Modi hopes to make India a self-reliant country. His dream is to make India a more important part of the global economy for which he has been promoting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

PM Modi's campaign focuses on the economic sector as well as the infrastructure. Narendra Modi has offered several economic packages and schemes and taken decisions to empower the people of the nation to boost growth in the nation. The aim of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is not to cut off from the rest of the world but rather to make India self-reliant in such a way that it boost FDI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also encouraged the citizens to be 'Vocal for Local' and invest in homegrown brands and products in order to boost the local businesses and empower Indian artisans. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, India's PPE industry has grown rapidly and has made India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. India now has the second-largest PPE industry, after China, worth Rs. 7000 crores.

