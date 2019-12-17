'Gain Some Education': NCP MP Majeed Memon Slams Delhi Police Over Jamia Violence

Rajya Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon lashed out at Delhi police over its actions to quell the student protest against the new Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. Majeed, also a noted criminal lawyer, tweeted on Tuesday suggesting the police to get "education and respect for laws" in the university. The NCP has opposed the amended Citizenship Act that gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

If our cops are so attracted to enter University complexes and even rush in to libraries, they should gain some education and respect for laws. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 17, 2019

Majeed Memon also said that he condemns any attempt by authorities to suppress the truth. Videos circulating on social media showed officers of the Delhi Police beating student protesters while also firing tear gas on the campus of Jamia University. Several students have alleged excessive and disproportionate use of police force, a message echoed by many politicians and activists too.

If rumours are not to be adhered to, suppression of truth by the administration is also equally condemnable and must be fought against. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 17, 2019

Jamia case- in cases of extreme gravity and urgency, the procedure to first approach court below can be disposed with. The procedure cannot cause obstruction to dispensation of justice in appropriate cases. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 17, 2019

Demonstrations continue

The situation remained tense in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government. This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

