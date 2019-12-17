The Debate
'Gain Some Education': NCP MP Majeed Memon Slams Delhi Police Over Jamia Violence

General News

NCP Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon lashed out at Delhi police over its actions to quell the student protest against the new Citizenship Act in Jamia University

Updated On:
Majeed

Rajya Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon lashed out at Delhi police over its actions to quell the student protest against the new Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. Majeed, also a noted criminal lawyer, tweeted on Tuesday suggesting the police to get "education and respect for laws" in the university. The NCP has opposed the amended Citizenship Act that gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

READ | Lucknow: Integral University Protests Against Police Action In Jamia Millia University

Majeed Memon also said that he condemns any attempt by authorities to suppress the truth. Videos circulating on social media showed officers of the Delhi Police beating student protesters while also firing tear gas on the campus of Jamia University. Several students have alleged excessive and disproportionate use of police force, a message echoed by many politicians and activists too.

READ | Uddhav Equates Jamia Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Says 'Youth Is Like A Bomb'

READ | 'Supreme Court Asks Jamia, AMU Petitioners To Go To Respective HCs': Adv Varun Sinha

Demonstrations continue

The situation remained tense in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government. This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

READ | Bollywood Stands 'in Solidarity' With Jamia Millia University’s Protests Against CAA

Published:

