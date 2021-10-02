Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bapu, Says His Ideals Continue To Inspire Globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered late Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday paying his humble tributes to the father of the nation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the life and ideals of Bapu continued to inspire every generation of the country. Bowing respectfully to the leader on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi shared how his noble principles were relevant globally and gave strength to millions.

"Humble tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty," said PM Modi.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

PM Modi's Khadi push ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

In the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to buy khadi products to mark "Bapu's Jayanti with great fervour". In his 81st Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, PM Modi reminded the listeners of the contributions of Gandhi to the cleanliness movement. He also shared how the same cleanliness movement, started by Gandhi decades ago was connecting the country once again.

"Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence. Mahatma Gandhi was a proponent of cleanliness; he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of independence," said PM Modi. He added, “Today, after so many decades, the cleanliness movement has once again worked to connect the country with the dream of a new India."

PM Modi had further mentioned the ongoing initiative of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” and had cited the rebirth of the Khadi movement across India. "Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to khadi," said the PM.