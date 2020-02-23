'Gandhiji Showed Us The Path By Walking Ceaselessly In Search Of Truth': President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that prejudices and violence vitiate the search for the truth. Pointing out that Mahatma Gandhi has shown us the path by walking ceaselessly in search of truth, President Kovind said that it is the truth that encompasses every positive attribute that enriches the universe. Speaking at a conclave on Bengaluru, the President also added that the internet and social media has democratised journalism and it had also revitalised democracy in the country. However, he also gave a word of caution — he noted that the internet had also introduced many anxieties in the present context.

Traditional media has to 'earn people's trust again'

The President claimed that only traditional media has developed the skills to authenticate a news report over the years. and that traditional media will have to greatly introspect its role in society and it will have to introspect on its role in society and discover new ways to earn readers' trust again. President Kovind further added that technology had greatly impacted journalism and all its aspects.

The President said "It is so rapidly evolving that what was outright unimaginable only a few years ago has not only become a reality but has even lost its novelty. These trends have impacted journalism in all its aspects, from newsgathering to delivering news to readers and finally making money to sustain the activity."

"The internet and social media have democratised journalism and revitalised democracy. This process is ongoing but, but in its stage, it has also led to many anxieties. The new media is fast and popular and can choose what they want to watch, hear or read," he further added.

According to the President, the project of democracy is incomplete without informed citizens. President Kovind claimed that long before the West had discovered the virtues of debate and discussion, a 12th-century philosopher called Sant Basaveshwara had promoted a culture of collective discussion called 'Anubhav Mantapa'.

"This is remembered as one of the world's first parliaments where people were encouraged to speak their mind irrespective of their social status. This was also a unique experiment of gender equality as women were also encouraged to take part in discussions and express their views," he said.

President Kovind claimed that recently there had been attempts to distort the truth. To define the stages of truth as if some final truths exists beyond provisional truths. Regarding this, he said, "To my mind, such attempts are nothing more than indulgences in semantics. Truth exists in an absolute form which cannot be eclipsed by blinkers of prejudices. It cannot be a case of 'your truth' versus 'my truth. Truth has to be one."

The President also expressed confidence in the fact that society was moving in a direction of discovering truths through persistent dialogue, argumentation and scientific approach.

