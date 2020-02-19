President Kovind To Visit J&K In March, First Since Abrogation Of Article 370

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after the revocation of Article 370 and 35A.

The visit comes at a crucial time when the Union Territory's administration has decided to postpone the announced By-Polls of Panchayats citing security concerns.

"Rashtrapati Bhawan has given consent that President Kovind will take part in the annual convocation of the Central University of Jammu. The date of the event has not been finalized yet but it will happen on March 14 or 15. Once we get official confirmation on the date of visit, we will schedule convocation accordingly," said University official privy with the development.

President to participate in Convocation

"President Kovind will be taking part in the 2nd Convocation of the Central University of Jammu as Chief Guest. He will confer degree to pass out students of 2018 and 2019. Once confirmation of the schedule of President's visit comes from Rashtrapati Bhawan, we will formally announce venue," he added.

The first convocation of the Central University of Jammu was held on March 18, 2018, in which Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama took part as Chief guest along with Union minister Jitendra Singh and former chief of Army staff NC Vij.

Security on alert ahead of polls

Security agencies have also sounded an alert of possible terror strike on the candidates of Panchayat bypolls.

"Since the by-elections of Panchayat were announced, security agencies made several intercepts between Kashmiri terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan. The terrorists were tasked to carry out standalone attacks on the candidates so as to spread terror in the valley," police sources told Republic TV.

"Because of the crackdown by security forces in the Kashmir valley, the terrorists have not been able to carry out any major attack in the valley and hence to show their presence, they could have targeted the punches and sarpanches candidates," the sources said.

"The decision to postpone the panchayat elections was taken after several security review meetings and it was decided that new notification would be issued in due course of time. The Government is committed to ensuring that free and fair elections are held, hence the decision was taken," they added.

