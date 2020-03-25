Ganguly Offers CM Mamata Use Of Eden Gardens Facilities For Coronavirus Care Purposes

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has offered the state government to use the Eden Gardens'indoor facility and its player's dormitory as a makeshift medical facility in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19. India will be under a 21-day complete lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, in order to tackle the coronavirus. The former Cricket Association of Bengal chief made the offer to the West Bengal govt to use the indoor facility and the players' dormitories as quarantine facilities.

“If government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

'Let’s fight this together': Sourav Ganguly

"To my fellow countrymen, to the citizens around the world. These are very testing times in our lives and we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says, listen to what every state government says, listen to the directives of the central government as they say it is important to stay at home, isolation is very very important. Be safe and be healthy and most importantly be sensible don't try out things, don't feel that nothing is gonna happen to you because when it comes, you will have nowhere to go", said Ganguly in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this #corona pic.twitter.com/OTH2iJbPMz — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

