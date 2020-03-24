Mohammad Kaif Comes Up With An Innovative Fielding Strategy To Dismiss COVID-19

Mohammad Kaif came forward and urged everyone to follow the instructions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day complete lockdown to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. What stood out in Kaif's message to people was that he had urged one and all to tackle this dangerous disease in proper cricketing style. Kaif, who was one of the safest fielders during his playing days spoke about how the coronavirus can be caught out.

READ: Sourav Ganguly urges everyone to act sensibly during the 21-day lockdown

'Be your own captain!': Mohammad Kaif

"If I explain it to you in cricketing terms, then yes we can defeat corona the only way is that it (COVID-19) is trying to play a big shot and therefore, you need to send your close-in fielders to a distance and not keep them together. Practice social distancing and if you place a fielder on the boundary line, then corona will be caught out right there," said Kaif in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown.



Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice 🙏🏼#JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/F7dpRNeZmO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2020

READ: Virat Kohli urges people to stay at home, practice social distancing amid lockdown

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days are very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

READ: Gautam Gambhir urges everyone to support the 21-day lockdown in order to defeat COVID-19

READ: Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar hail PM Modi's decision of country-wide lockdown