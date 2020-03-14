'Gaumutra Antidote To Coronavirus' Claim Slammed By Pramod Krishnam In Baba-vs-Baba Battle

Following President of Hindu Mahasabha Chakrapani putting forth that consuming 'gaumutra' can cure coronavirus, Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday refuted the claims and countered that while several diseases can be treated by consuming gaumutra, it wasn't necessary that it would work against the deadly coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Acharya Pramod urged people to stop creating such illusions that gaumutra is a cure for coronavirus.

गौ मूत्र सेवन करने से कई बीमारियाँ ठीक हो सकती हैं,लेकिन कोरोना

जैसा जान लेवा वायरस ख़त्म हो जायेगा ये एक बड़ा सवाल है,इस लिये इस तरह का दावा करने वाले तमाम “झोला”

छाप बाबाओं से मेरी प्रार्थना है,कि लोगों को गुमराह कर के उनकी ज़िंदगी से खिलवाड़ ना करें.@PMOIndia — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) March 14, 2020

Earlier, President of Hindu Mahasabha Chakrapani had demanded that anyone landing on Indian soil must be allowed to come out of the airport only after drinking Gaumutra and taking a bath in cow dung. This bizarre demand came on the day when the chief of one of the factions of Hindu Mahasabha hosted a 'Gaumutra party' to fight Coronavirus.

Chakrapani had also said that they will write a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the serving of Gaumutra to every single person before coming out, and also that the government must replace wine shops with gaumutra shops at all the Airports.

'Gaumutra to fight Coronavirus'

"Everyone coming from abroad must be served Gaumutra and asked to take bath in cow dung before exiting the airport. Moreover, govt must replace wine shops with gaumutra and cow dung shops. It will help to contain coronavirus completely. The government must put a blanket ban on the killing of animals also. The main reason for this pandemic is eating the meat of innocent animals. I am just giving a suggestion, it depends on government if they want to implement our suggestions," said Swamy Chakrapani.

HM declares virus spread as 'notified disaster'

Amid the rising Coronavirus scare, the Central Government on Saturday declared the virus spread as a 'notified disaster' in order to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The COVID-19 virus was earlier declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deadly virus has so far claimed two lives in India with 83 positive cases reported.

