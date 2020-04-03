Gaurav Gogoi Welcomes PM Modi's '9 Mins' Covid Appeal; Also Adds Some More Requests

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the nation of fighting Coronavirus through light on April 5. Taking to Twitter, he further urged the Prime Minister to reveal the plans for medical supplies amid the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. The Prime Minister addressed the nation on Friday at 9 AM via a video message.

On March 24, PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

I welcome the call to light diyas on April 9. I request PM Modi to please tell Indian citizens about his plans for medical supplies for our doctors and hospitals, support to farmers, cash transfer to the poor and financial aid for state governments, small business. #lockdown — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 3, 2020

PM Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the third time since Coronavirus pandemic has become a serious concern for the nation. PM Modi in his address appealed people to turn off the lights on Sunday, April 5, 9 PM and to showcase solidarity by flashing lights or candles through people's windows. According to him, "Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope." The PM insisted, however, that social distancing must be followed.

