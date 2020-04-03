CBFC Boss Prasoon Joshi Lauds PM Modi's '9 Min' Appeal; Shares Poem On 'Fighting Darkness'

Lyricist and Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the nation of fighting Coronavirus through light. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We have to stand united as light and fight the darkness of Coronavirus." He further shared and dedicated a poem which he wrote on fighting the darkness.

PM Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the third time since Coronavirus pandemic has become a serious concern for the nation. PM Modi in his address appealed people to turn off the lights on Sunday, April 5, 9 PM and to showcase solidarity by flashing lights or candles through people's windows. According to him, "Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope."

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/aLTs4wpCNT — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

The PM insisted, however, that social distancing must be followed.

