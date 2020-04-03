The Debate
CBFC Boss Prasoon Joshi Lauds PM Modi's '9 Min' Appeal; Shares Poem On 'Fighting Darkness'

General News

Lyricist and Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the nation of fighting Coronavirus through light.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prasoon Joshi

Lyricist and Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the nation of fighting Coronavirus through light. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We have to stand united as light and fight the darkness of Coronavirus." He further shared and dedicated a poem which he wrote on fighting the darkness. 

PM Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the third time since Coronavirus pandemic has become a serious concern for the nation. PM Modi in his address appealed people to turn off the lights on Sunday, April 5, 9 PM and to showcase solidarity by flashing lights or candles through people's windows. According to him, "Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope."

The PM insisted, however, that social distancing must be followed.

First Published:
COMMENT
