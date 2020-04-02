The Debate
Gautam Gambhir Amps Up Fight Against Coronavirus; Donates 2-years Salary To PM-CARES Fund

General News

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir raised the bar as he announced that he would be donating two years' salary to the PM-CARES fund in order to fight the war vs COVID

Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir raised the bar as he announced that he would be donating two years' salary to the PM-CARES fund in order to fight the war against coronavirus. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had pledged to donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund, the first to do so amid the ongoing crisis. Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir said that the real question was what have the people done for the country and not the other way around. Leading from the front, Gautam Gambhir pledged to donate his 2 year's salary and invited others to do the same. 

READ | Subramanian Swamy Makes Big Announcement About His Twitter Habits, 'on Popular Demand'

Gautam Gambhir's raises the bar further

READ | 'Watch & Learn': Prakash Javadekar Adds Ode To DD's Ramayan Re-telecast In Ram Navami Wish

'Important that we find this epidemic together'

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. He has appealed to ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19," he tweeted along with a video message.

READ |  Naval Dockyard Develops Rs 1000 Infrared-based Temperature Gun To Help Fight Coronavirus

READ | After Chess, Sharad Pawar's Latest Coronavirus Lockdown Activity Has A Ramnavami Link

