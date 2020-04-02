Gautam Gambhir Amps Up Fight Against Coronavirus; Donates 2-years Salary To PM-CARES Fund

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir raised the bar as he announced that he would be donating two years' salary to the PM-CARES fund in order to fight the war against coronavirus. Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had pledged to donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund, the first to do so amid the ongoing crisis. Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir said that the real question was what have the people done for the country and not the other way around. Leading from the front, Gautam Gambhir pledged to donate his 2 year's salary and invited others to do the same.

Gautam Gambhir's raises the bar further

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country?



I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

'Important that we find this epidemic together'

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. He has appealed to ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19," he tweeted along with a video message.

It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.

Thank you pic.twitter.com/15jwrk1Ixz — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 1, 2020

