Subramanian Swamy Makes Big Announcement About His Twitter Habits, 'on Popular Demand'

BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Thursday revealed that he will soon be tweeting in Hindi and 'Sanskritized' Hindi. He also mentioned that it was a demand by his followers for him to tweet in Hindi as well.

I hope soon to also tweet in Hindi. This is a popular demand. And hopefully in Sanskritized Hindi — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 1, 2020

Dr Subramanian Swamy has somewhat of a cult following on Twitter, not only in terms of the engagement he gets for his range of opinion, but also for the veritable 'vocabulary' he has created, not all of which may be reproduced here. He routinely uses nick-names to refer to certain people who are well-known in political circles, and also gives updates on various corruption cases that he is pursuing.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Draws A Lesson From Ramayan & Mahabharat's Return To TV Amid Lockdown

Earlier on Tuesday Swamy said that he had learned an important lesson from the two evergreen epics that returned to TV screens on DD, Ramayan & Mahabharat. Both the shows, popular in the 1980s, returned to television screens on public demand as India remains under a 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Demands Suspension Of Delhi Govt: 'Can't Afford Two During Lockdown'

Swamy Draws A Lesson From Ramayan & Mahabharat

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that he had an important takeaway from watching the shows again and it involved those in power not allowing cunning characters to call the shots. Referring to Manthara and Shakuni, two pivotal characters who were responsible for the turn of events in Ramayan & Mahabharat respectively, Swamy said that those in power must make sure characters with devious intelligence as Manthara and Shakuni shouldn't be allowed to call the shots.

READ | 'India Needs A New CAA': Subramanian Swamy Slams Pak For Denying Food To Hindus In Karachi

READ | Nizamuddin Scare: Subramanian Swamy Urges MEA Interference Over Tabligh-banned Nations