Gautam Gambhir Mourns Death Of Delhi Cop, Calls For Strict Action Against Culprits

Amid simmering tensions in parts of the national capital over the CAA, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir expressed his displeasure over the violence and mourned the death of a Delhi constable while calling for strict action against the culprits of the incident. In a massive escalation of tension in the area, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas.

The cricketer-turned-politician slammed the violence which he said has no scope in democratic protests. He further urged Delhiites to maintain peace.

Extremely sad to hear about the death of Senior Police Constable Shri Ratan Lal during violent anti CAA protests.There is no scope for violence in democratic protests. I request everyone to maintain peace and urge @DelhiPolice to take strict action against the culprits. pic.twitter.com/1PobrXWKka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 24, 2020

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The tensions further boiled over on Monday.

Sec 144 in place, Police call for calm

Gautam Gambhir's statement came even as the cops imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the affected areas of the North East district and vowed to take "strict action against miscreants and anti-social elements". ANI quoted a police officer saying, "Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. It is appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony & not to believe in any false rumors."

While police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

CM Kejriwal 'very disturbed'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law (CAA).

Expressing his concern, Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony are maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations."

