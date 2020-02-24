Congress Neta Gaurav Gogoi Slams Kejriwal's 'helpless' Approach Amid Violence In N-E Delhi

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's call to Home Minister to restore peace in Delhi, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, said that the “I am helpless” approach was not necessary. He was responding to Kejriwal's tweet asking the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi. He added that nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.

Gogoi slams Kejriwal's 'helpless' approach

This is the “I am helpless” approach that political pundits were advising other national political parties to take. No thank you. https://t.co/WjzPq2cqHz — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 24, 2020

Head constable killed in clashes over CAA; Sec 144 imposed at 10 locations in N-E Delhi

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Complaint filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting stone-pelting in Maujpur

Maujpur stone-pelting

On Sunday, a clash began in Maujpur between CAA and anti CAA protestors in which several were injured. Maujpur is about 1.7 km away from Jaffrabad where protestors gathered on Saturday night and said that they would not move till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. Using tear gas and lathis, Delhi Police got the situation under control and is investigating the incident.

Shaheen Bagh interlocutors submit sealed report to Supreme Court after 5 days of mediation

Previously on Saturday night, a large number of people including around 500 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area to protest against the CAA. Protestors stated they will not move from the site until the Centre revokes CAA. Meanwhile, several Delhi residents staged a dharna in Jasola Vihar - a locality outside Shaheen Bagh protesting against the roads blocked. On the other hand, after five days of mediation, the Shaheen Bagh interlocutors have submitted their mediation reports in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court on Monday.

SHOCKING: Stone pelting allegedly between CAA, anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Maujpur