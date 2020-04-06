The Debate
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Displeasure Over Crackers During '9 Mins' Act; Netizens Divided

General News

Gautam Gambhir expressed his displeasure over firecrackers during the '9 mins' act to showcase unity against COVID-19. Netizens were, however, divided.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gautam Gambhir expresses displeasure over crackers during '9 mins' act, netizens divided

Scenes were reminiscent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first initiative in the fight against COVID-19, as citizens came together for PM’s second initiative on Sunday. After defying social distancing norms and gathering in big groups, this time too some citizens got carried away by taking out ‘processions’ with flames and bursting firecrackers, though the leader had only asked one to light a diya, candle, torch or mobile flashlights at their homes. Many celebrities were not too pleased with firecrackers being set off during the ‘9 pm-9 mins’ appeal of the Prime Minister.  

READ: Sonam Kapoor Unhappy Over Crackers Troubling Animals; Netizens Post Her Throwback Pics

READ:Thatched House Catches Fire In Jaipur As Crackers Fell On Its Roof: Police

Gautam Gambhir did not mince his words while expressing his displeasure. The Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, after almost an hour of the time set for gesture, sent out a message to Indians to ‘stay inside’. The former Team India cricketer added that the country was still in the middle of a fight and that it was not an occasion to bust crackers.

Here’s the tweet:

Netizens, however, were divided over his appeal. One section of netizens agreed to his views, and another wrote that the world would mock us for it. 

However, many disagreed. Some wrote that they were only celebrating their ‘small contribution’ and appreciating PM Modi with the gesture. Some felt he was making a big deal about it, while one asked if it was fine during cricket matches.  Many others were even more harsh in the criticism of his post.

 

Earlier, Sonam K Ahuja, who is also in Delhi currently, had expressed her displeasure over firecrackers being busted. Netizens were not happy in that case too and posted her throwback pictures from Diwali. Richa Chadha also asked if it was unnecessary.

READ:People Of Bihar Light 'diyas', Burst Crackers As They Join PM's Call

Members of the political, entertainment and sports fraternities came out in big numbers to light their homes for the initiative. The pictures and videos have been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, India entered day 13 of the 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, as active cases crossed 3500 and deaths over 100.

READ:Haryana Police Crack Down On COVID-19 Fake News, 38 FIRs Registered

First Published:
COMMENT
