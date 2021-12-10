The nation is mourning the unfathomable loss of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost their lives in an Indian Air Force MI-17V5 chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife’s last rites were performed on December 10 at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. They were laid to final rest with full military honours and accorded a 17-gun salute. A question often arises regarding the 21 and 17-gun salute and why and who gets this artillery salute?

WATCH | India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat laid to rest at Delhi Cantonment's Brar Square https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/DeqIpJmccp — Republic (@republic) December 10, 2021

Who is given a 21-gun salute?

The President of India, military and senior leaders get a 21-gun salute during their last rites. Meanwhile, Chief of Naval, Army and Air Force staff are also given a 17-gun salute. Interestingly, a 19-gun salute is also given when a foreign head of a state visits India or senior leaders of India visit another country as a ‘guard of honour’. Just like when, PM Modi visited Dhaka, Bangladesh in March, he was given a guard of honour by firing 19 guns.

Why does a person get a gun salute?

It is a process of giving state honours. A person who has contributed in the fields of politics, law, science and arts are given the honours. A state funeral includes a gun salute, flag at half-mast, national mourning day and a public holiday. Not just when someone passes away, the gun salute is also given on many other occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day. Meanwhile, the gun salute is given to Armed forces personnel who have made contributions in peace or at wartime.

Who receives a state funeral?

Usually, state funerals are being given to former Prime Ministers, Presidents, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers. But in recent times, the rules have been changed and now the state governments decide who can be given a state funeral. Mahatma Gandhi was the first person to have a state funeral in India.

Some others who received a state funeral include Mother Teressa, Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Sarabjit Singh, Hindustani music singer Gangubai Hangal, legendary classical singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, oldest serving military officer Arjan Singh (who received 17-gun salute), Padmashree awardee Sridevi who got state funeral on former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ orders, according to an RTI, legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

CDS Bipin Rawat accorded 17-gun salute

The nation bid a teary goodbye to one of its bests. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral.

A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17-gun salute. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.

IMAGE: Republic World/AP