CDS Will Enhance India's Military Capabilities: Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia

Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia on Tuesday said that the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will enhance India's military capabilities and combat effectiveness. He asserted that this development within India’s forces has been awaited since last two decades. Lieutenant General Bhatia also spoke about how the post of CDS will help in getting the right equipment for Indian forces.
Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia while speaking to the news agency ANI said, “This was pending for the last two decades. The CDS will enhance military capabilities and combat effectiveness. We are the fourth largest military in the world, but we are also one of the least joint militaries in the world. We see CDS in the future as a prime military advisor to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister. He will synergise the three services.”
"We have to ensure that the new age of warfare is multi-domain and multidimensional. CDS will make sure that we will get the right equipment... There are a lot of things which needs jointness. The budget will be optimally utilised. We have financial power and these are big changes," he added.
The BJP government on Tuesday announced that the country will be getting its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Following the announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the decision and spoke about the decision pertaining to the armed forces of India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the announcement as a historic decision which will enable higher defence management in the country. The Defence Minister also said that the government fulfilled its commitment.
