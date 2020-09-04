'Army Prepared For Any Challenges': COAS Naravane Takes Stock Of Situation In Ladakh

Amid the ongoing situation between India and China near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday stated that he visited several places after reaching Leh. COAS Naravane has stated that the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of the turbulent situation with China in the Ladakh region.

READ: Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane In Ladakh For On-ground Review Amid LAC Standoff With China

'Situation slightly tensed': COAS Naravane

During the course of his visit, COAS Naravane took stock of the army's preparedness on the frontline. He stated that the morale of jawans posted in the area is high and they are prepared to deal with any challenges that may arise. However, the Army Chief also stated that the situation is slightly tensed. The army has therefore stepped up precautionary deployment for safety and security. This has also been done in order to ensure that India's security and integrity remain safeguarded.

#WATCH: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane says to ANI, "The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety & security, so that our security & integrity remain safeguarded." pic.twitter.com/NvONwyJvbM — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

READ: India China Standoff: RKS Bhadauria Visits Eastern Air Bases, General Naravane In Ladakh

Even so, General MM Naravane has expressed hope that the ongoing engagements with China at a military and diplomatic level will go on in the future. He further expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved through the ongoing talks with China and that the status quo will not be changed.

"We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever difference we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," said COAS Naravane.

READ: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane Releases Book On National Security

Brigade Commander level talks between India-China

General MM Naravane's visit comes after India and China on Wednesday held another round of Brigade Commander-level talks to discuss fresh tensions between the two armies along the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. The Brigade Commander level talks were held on Tuesday as well between the two sides at Chushul in order to suppress tensions over the latest flare-up between the Indian Army and the PLA in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Central government on its part to counter the Chinese aggression banned 118 more Chinese apps amid the standoff. The latest ban includes the popular gaming app PUBG among several others.

READ: China Denies Attempt To Alter Status Quo In Ladakh, Admits Talks Over 'territorial Issues'