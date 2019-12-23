General Rawat Exudes Confidence In Successful Development Of Indigenous Indian Industry

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday stressed on the need for indigenisation and said that "we will win the future wars with Indian systems." He further exuded confidence in the successful development of an Indigenous Indian industry which will ensure victory in the future wars with Indian systems.

"I am quite confident that we will be successful in developing an indigenous Indian Industry that will ensure...which I have often repeatedly said...that we will win the future wars with Indian systems," he said.

Highlighting the rising prominence of non-contact warfare, General Rawat said, "Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining an advantage over the adversary in future wars. Quantum technologies, cyber, space, and artificial intelligence need to be leveraged into the defence ecosystem."

General Rawat further alluded that the Indian Army has to remain at the forefront of technological embrace and can no longer operate in the closed system.

"The military is no longer operating in the closed system. Our doors are open. Our frontlines are open to academia, to research and development organization to see how the soldier on the ground needs technology to be imbibed for him to operate in a better manner," the Army Chief said.

Need To Re-organise Military Resources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier underlined the need to re-organise and install military resources so as to use the defence budget effectively. Speaking at Forum for Integrated National Security, Rawat said that India should adjust its military ambitions with the size of the economy.

"We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said.

Stressing on the need to reorganize the military resources, he said, "We must cut the cloak to size. Too many tight-fitting garments will not suit us and oversize garments will only lead to avoidable expenditures."

(With Inputs from ANI)