Giriraj Singh Remains Communal But Changes Tact; Argues 'Muslim Kids Are Better Than Ours'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday yet again made a communal statement and demanded the implementation of the Population Control Bill (PCB). Speaking to the Republic TV, the BJP leader stated that "Muslim kids are better than ours."

He said, "Our kids don't know Gayatri Mantra. I salute the Muslim people. At least Muslims are committed towards their region. Muslim kids go to the mosques and offer Namaz every Friday. Our children don't even go to the temple. Our kids are moving towards the path of Aishe Ghosh and Kanhaiya Kumar. Muslims kids went to Shaheen Bagh and spoke about Islamic Rashtra."

Demand for PCB

The Union Cabinet Minister repeated his demand for legislation to control India's population by passing the Population Control Bill (PCB). He said, "If a law to control the population is not enacted, then the Hindus in the country will become the minorities. We are under the fear from Pakistan because we are less in numbers. The Population Control Bill (PCB) is the need of the hour."

Singh, who was recently pulled up by the BJP for yet another shockingly communal remark, of which there was almost one every day in the lead-up to the Delhi polls, however, did not spell out the details of this legislation he has proposed on several occasions. His statements come at a time when the nation is protesting against the implementation of the Citizenship laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA protests and the Delhi elections

Protests against the Citizenship laws, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year, and the entire matter dovetailed into the campaigning for the 2020 Delhi elections. The election itself saw Arvind Kejriwal's AAP returning to power with a pretty hefty majority, winning 62 seats out of 70 and by and large crushing the competition BJP and Congress.

