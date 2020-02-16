Expect no Change In Delhi Police Under Amit Shah's Raj: Sanjay Singh On Jamia CCTV Footage

Reacting to the video released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that the video reflected the modus operandi of the Delhi police and that the people should be ashamed of it. However, he added, that people should not hope for any change since it's Home Minister Amit Shah's rule.

In his tweet, Singh said, "Under the leadership of Amit Shah, the Delhi Police is functioning in such a manner that one can be ashamed about it but cannot take action against them because they work under Home Minister Amit Shah."

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting those gathered in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

While the Jamia University has distanced itself from video, stating that the video has not been released by the university, the Delhi police has taken cognizance and initiated a probe into the incident. Moreover, the police have not dismissed the video as fake but have not filed a separate FIR into the incident. The Centre has stated 'tarnishing of universities will not be tolerated'.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus.

