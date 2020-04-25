Goa-based Lifeguard Agency Is Feeding Canine Friends On Beaches Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Stray animals across the country have been hit hard by the nationwide lockdown. With feeders being stuck in areas they live in and restaurants closed, the famished stray animals are struggling to find food. In a situation like this, the members of Drishti Lifesaving, an agency appointed by the Goa government for lifeguard duties, are providing daily meals to stray animals across beaches in the state.

'Ensuring that the dog population is healthy'

"We co-exist with animals and everything around us... Right now during COVID-19, the safety is to ensure that the dog population is healthy... It's important for us to ensure that they are also healthy. Therefore, also ensure the safety of human beings because when the dogs are not hungry they will not bite, they will not attack people," said Divya Sharma, Head of Brand and Culture, Drishti Lifesaving.

Sanjay Yadav, an instructor, informed that "Dogs used to run after our cars. We found out that they are hungry and searching for food. So, our company decided that we will provide them with food at least on beaches."

Behavioural changes in dogs

Another instructor Ashwin Gakh explained the change in the behaviour of the dogs. "We saw a change in the dogs' behaviour. They had become a bit aggressive as they were not getting food. Later, it was decided that food will be provided to them. Now, we have seen changes in them," Gakh said.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,813 patients are cured/discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

