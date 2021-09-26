Goa CM Pramod Sawant Hails Indian Diplomat For Her Fiery Response To Pakistan At UNGA

On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant applauded Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey for her fiery response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after he raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Sawant took to Twitter to praise her.

"On behalf of the entire state of Goa, I would like to congratulate IFS #SnehaDubey, who represented India at UNGA and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. She did her school education in Goa and built strong foundations of life," the CM tweeted.

Dubey, First Secretary at UNGA, delivered India's strong Right of Reply from the UN General Assembly hall on Friday, September 24. Sneha Dubey started trending on Twitter shortly after her speech at the UNGA, and netizens hailed the IFS officer for her powerful statement.

Dubey, a 2012 batch IFS officer, holds MA and MPhil degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and served in the Ministry of External Affairs as Under Secretary (T) Latin America and the Caribbean from December 2013 to August 2014.

She was also the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Madrid at that time. Slamming Pakistan at UNGA, she slammed Pakistan's leader for repeatedly using UN platforms to spread false and malicious propaganda against India in an attempt to divert the world's attention away from the sad state of his country, where terrorists have free reign and ordinary people's lives are in jeopardy.

She further went on to add that members states are aware that Pakistan has been publicly identified as a country that openly supports, trains, finances, and arms terrorists as a matter of state policy. It has the dubious distinction of harbouring the greatest number of terrorists sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council, according to ANI.

India has a trend of fielding young diplomats to deliver the Right of Reply to Pakistan

She also mentioned Bangladesh's genocide in 1971, claiming that Pakistan is the only country in the subcontinent that has carried out a religious and cultural genocide against the people of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan. The IFS officer also blasted Pakistan for suppressing its minority communities in the country.

It should be mentioned here that the trend of India fielding young diplomats to deliver the Right of Reply to Pakistani leaders, who consistently rake up the Kashmir issue and other internal issues of India at world forums, began during the tenure of former Indian envoy at the UN, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin. The message is that India's young diplomats are capable enough of taking on Pakistan's leaders in the international arena.

