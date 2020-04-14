The Debate
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Welcomes PM Modi's Decision To Extend Covid Lockdown Till May 3

General News

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Written By Brigitte Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to combat the global pandemic Coronavirus. The Chief Minister also asserted that the state government will ensure all the centre's guidelines are followed to fight against the virus.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also tweeted welcoming the decision of Prime Minister to extend the lockdown. He also asserted that Goa has been successful in bringing the Coronavirus cases down and all the citizens are strictly following the norms of social distancing.

Terming the lockdown extension as #Lockdown2 Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that extending the lockdown is the only solution as many lives are at stake. He requested all the people follow the discipline for our own safety.

Lockdown to continue till May 3

Earlier in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be extended. Many states have already decided to extend lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

First Published:
COMMENT
