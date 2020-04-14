Goa CM Pramod Sawant Welcomes PM Modi's Decision To Extend Covid Lockdown Till May 3

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to combat the global pandemic Coronavirus. The Chief Minister also asserted that the state government will ensure all the centre's guidelines are followed to fight against the virus.

I welcome the decision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to extend the lockdown till 3rd May 2020 in view of #COVID19 pandemic. Goa Govt would ensure that all Central guidelines are followed to strengthen the fight against #COVID19.#GoaFightsCOVID19#IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 14, 2020

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also tweeted welcoming the decision of Prime Minister to extend the lockdown. He also asserted that Goa has been successful in bringing the Coronavirus cases down and all the citizens are strictly following the norms of social distancing.

I welcome the decision of PM @narendramodi Ji in extending the #lockdown till May 3. pic.twitter.com/8kXHgdJoge — VishwajitRane (@visrane) April 14, 2020

Terming the lockdown extension as #Lockdown2 Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that extending the lockdown is the only solution as many lives are at stake. He requested all the people follow the discipline for our own safety.

Extending lockdown until May 3 is the only solution, considering the fact that lives are at stake!



During the #Lockdown2, let us honour the request by PM #Modi Ji and follow the discipline in a similar way as we have been doing since last 21 days for our own safety! — SADANAND SHET TANAVADE (@ShetSadanand) April 14, 2020

Lockdown to continue till May 3

Earlier in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be extended. Many states have already decided to extend lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."