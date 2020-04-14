The Debate
Omar Abdullah Urges All To Cooperate As PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3

Extending his support to the extension of the lockdown till May 3 announced by PM Modi, former CM of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah has said that it a necessity

Omar Abdullah

Extending his support to the extension of the lockdown till May 3 announced by PM Modi, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah has said that it is a 'necessity.' Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said that everything must be done to cooperate with the authorities to avoid a further extension of the Covid-19 lockdown. He also appealed to the people to help the poor and the weaker section of the society in these tough times, adding that the government must take the lead.

"We owe it to the poor and weaker sections of society to do everything we can, whether financially or otherwise, to help them through these tough times. Govts must take the lead but it can’t be just their responsibility," Omar added.

READ | 'Jaan bhi aur Jahan bhi': PM Modi shares new mantra with chief ministers on COVID-19 fight

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.  "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against Covid-19." 

India has been under lockdown since March 25. Currently, as per updates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 796 cases were reported on Monday taking the total toll to 9152 cases. While 308 deaths have been reported due to Covid-19, 1035 have been recovered.

READ | Free COVID-19 testing only for EWS and Ayushmann Bharat beneficiaries, clarifies SC

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will ve withdrawn. He then gave 7 tasks to people in order to fight Coronavirus: 

  • Take care of those who already have a health history
  • Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed
  • Face mask is essential
  • In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH's advisory
  • To stop the spread of COVID-19, download Aarogya Setu mobile App and follow the guidelines given by Ayush ministry
  • Try to help the poor as much as possible
  • Don't layoff employees
  • Salute the COVID warriors

READ | Chidambaram attacks; says poor 'left to fend for themselves' as PM extends Covid lockdown

READ | COVID-19: 25 districts in 15 states report no cases in 14 days post-Cluster containment

