'Goa Govt Conducting A Lot Of Testing, Only 8-10 Patients Symptomatic': CM Pramod Sawant

As the Coronavirus cases are increasing at a rapid rate in the Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted that the state government is conducting a lot of testing in the border areas and all the COVID containment zones. The chief minister further added that only 8-10 patients are symptomatic.

"We are conducting a lot of testing- in the border areas and all the containment zones. Therefore, the number of cases in our state is high, but only 8-10 patients are symptomatic", Sawant said.

Sawant also informed that the state government has "categorised the patients for going to COVID hospitals or COVID care centres".

READ | National Games infra may be used as COVID-19 care centres: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

READ | 'Goa won't allow inter-state transport': CM Pramod Sawant as nation enters Unlock 1

COVID-19 situation in Goa

Goa on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, including three policemen, taking the tally to 656, a senior health official said. A total of 11 patients were discharged in the day from ESI Hospital in Margao town after recovery, state health secretary Neela Mohanan said.

The police personnel who tested positive for the viral infection were on duty at Vasco city in South Goa, she said, adding that a doctor from Cortalim town also tested positive. Health authorities have already begun contact tracing of infected persons, the senior official said.

Mangor Hill and Baina areas of Vasco have already been declared as containment zones after several cases were found there. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 656, new cases 27, deaths nil, discharged 96, active cases 560, samples tested till date 45,685.

READ | Former Goa minister Achyut Usgaonkar dies

READ | Aubameyang vs Aguero: Goals, cars and luxury mansions of the Premier League stars

(With agency inputs) (PTI Photo)