Aubameyang Vs Aguero: Goals, Cars And Luxury Mansions Of The Premier League Stars

Defending champions Manchester City will face off against Arsenal in their first match of the Premier League restart on Wednesday (Thursday IST) which will see Mikel Arteta returning to the Etihad Stadium albeit in the opposition dugout. The Manchester vs Arsenal clash is likely to have a lot of matchups but none more fascinating than the battle between their strikers Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Here is a look at the Aubameyang vs Aguero goals, their cars and where they live.

Aubameyang vs Aguero: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goals and stats for the season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in lethal form for Arsenal this season in what has been a rather disappointing campaign for The Gunners. Arsenal have benefitted from 20 Aubameyang goals this season and will hope that the Gabon international is at his lethal best when he returns to action. Aubameyang is currently second in the Premier League golden boot race with an astonishing 17 goals in 26 appearances, just behind Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. Despite having a rather slow start to his career, Aubameyang has scored 257 goals across his career.

Aubameyang vs Aguero: Sergio Aguero goals and stats for the season

Sergio Aguero is one of Premier League's finest strikers and the Aguero goals have played a huge part in Manchester City's domestic dominance this decade. The Argentine's 16 strikes this season in the league places him at third in the Golden Boot race behind the 17 Aubameyang goals and Vardy's 19. Overall though, Aguero is far ahead of Aubameyang, boasting of an astonishing 378 goals across his stints at Independiente, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. Aguero has scored 23 goals across all competitions this season and became the highest-scoring foreign player in the league. The Argentine has amassed 180 goals in the Premier League and is fourth in the all-time Premier League goal scorer's list.

Aubameyang vs Aguero: Aguero and Aubameyang cars

While Aubameyang and Aguero are quite clinical in front of the goal, the duo also share an affinity for customized cars. Both Premier League forwards have used the famed customizer Yianni Charalambous, better known as Yiannimize to customize their expensive motors. According to The Sun, the Aubameyang cars collection is worth more than £3 million and boasts of a £250,000 Lamborghini, a gold-wrapped Lamborghini Urus (£170,000) and a £2 million LaFerrari. Aguero, on the other hand, boasts of an £82,000 Nissan GT-R and a £350,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

Aubameyang vs Aguero: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero mansion

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently provided insight into his £16 million mansion in North London on MTV Cribs, where he lives with his mother, wife and kids. The Aubameyang mansion boasts of six bedrooms, a home cinema room, a gaming room and plush gardens apart from a state-of-the-art gym and a swimming pool. Aguero recently swapped from the suburbs of Hale Barns to a luxury penthouse apartment in Deansgate Square. The Aguero mansion is a 3,180 sq ft property that comes with three en-suite bedrooms, a study, walk-in wardrobes and a dedicated service team. It has a birds-eye view of the Etihad Stadium, while the Peak District and Winter Hill are also in sight.

(Image Credit: Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Instagram)