Goa To Conduct Door-to-door Survey To Identify Possible Covid Patients From April 13 To 15

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the Goa government will be conducting a door-to-door survey in the state to identify possible COVID-19 positive patients from April 13 to April 15. As per reports, a four-member team will be collecting data regarding the symptoms of influenza-like illness from each household. Further, data collection and mapping will be done through a mobile app- COVID-Locator.

According to an official release, teams consisting of BLOs, primary/secondary school teachers, Aganwadi workers and meter readers, Gram sewaks, excise guards have been formed for the task. During the survey, questions related to age, travel history, symptoms, and so on will be asked. Along with it, it will also record whether anyone in the family is suffering from diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease or respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, the government also conducted an extensive health survey from April 11 to April 13. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the survey mapped the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having COVID-19 symptoms. Currently, there are seven positive cases of coronavirus in Goa, out of which five have been reportedly recovered.

COVID-Locator app

Last week, the Goa government launched a 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 8,447 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 7,409 active cases. While 273 deaths have been reported overall, around 765 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

