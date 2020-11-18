GoAir Makes Emergency Landing At Karachi After Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-air

According to news agency ANI, GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight was diverted to Karachi's International airport on Tuesday after a medical emergency was reported on board. The Airline official told ANI that the Delhi-bound flight G8- 6658A, which departed from the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had landed safely at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport after a medical emergency on board.

GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport: Airline Official



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0MV47qzRM6 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

GoAir Flight heading to New Delhi diverts to Karachi airport

As per the media reports from India and Pakistan, the GoAir flight was diverted for an emergency landing after a flight passenger suffered a cardiac arrest. Muhammad Noushad (30) from Bareilly was pronounced dead by the team of medics who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport to examine him.

The reports also claim that Noushad's condition deteriorated during the flight, due to which he suffered a cardiac arrest before the plane landed. Moreover, the GoAir flight has now taken off from Karachi's International airport and will be arriving in Delhi shortly. As per ANI, more details with regards to the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI)