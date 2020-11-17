PSL 2020 Final KAR Vs LAH Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on Tuesday, November 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The KAR vs LAH live streaming will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the KAR vs LAH live streaming info, how to watch KAR vs LAH live in India and where to catch KAR vs LAH live scores.

ALSO READ | KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, PSL 2020 Final preview

PSL 2020 playoffs: KAR vs LAH preview

The PSL 2020 playoffs, which were indefinitely postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on Saturday, November 14. The PSL 2020 playoffs lived up to its hype with the cricketing community getting to witness some exceptional cricket. Now, the action shifts to the all-important final where Karachi Kings will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars. This is the first final for the Kings as well as the Qalandars and both sides have an opportunity to lay their hands on the PSL trophy for the first time in the league's history.

Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans in the Qualifier and booked their place in the PSL 2020 final. The game turned out to be a nail-biting contest where the winner was decided through a Super Over. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are coming on the back of successive wins over Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2. Both teams comprise of some promising names, which is why fans are in for a thrilling PSL 2020 final.

ALSO READ | Lahore beats Multan by 25 runs to reach its first PSL final

PSL 2020 live: KAR vs LAH weather report

The weather during the KAR vs LAH match will be on the cooler side. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Karachi is expected to be around 23°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages (20°C) at around 11:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 31-43%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating PSL 2020 final at the National Stadium in Karachi.

ALSO READ | Qalandars into first PSL final with a 25-run victory over Multan Sultans

PSL 2020 live: KAR vs LAH pitch report

The Karachi wicket has been favourable to both batsmen and bowlers in the last three matches. There will be swing with the new ball which is why batsmen should look to settle down before shifting gears. There have been some high-scoring games at this venue recently and Tuesday's fixture is also expected to be the same. Dew will have a major say on the result of the match. There has been a lot of dew in Karachi which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

KAR vs LAH live scores and live streaming in India

For the KAR vs LAH live in India, fans can tune into the EuroSport at 8:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, November 17. For KAR vs LAH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KAR vs LAH live streaming will be available for fans on the Pakistan Super League YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | PSL trolled again as Rutherford plays with Mumbai gloves after arriving in IPL jersey

SOURCE: PSL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.