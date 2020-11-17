KAR Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PSL 2020 Final Preview

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) on Tuesday, November 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The KAR vs LAH live streaming will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at our KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, KAR vs LAH squads and KAR vs LAH Dream11 team.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 price, salary and house on 26th birthday

KAR vs LAH live: KAR vs LAH Dream11 preview

This is the first final for the Kings as well as the Qalandars and both sides have an opportunity to lay their hands on the PSL trophy for the first time in the league's history. Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans in the Qualifier and booked their place in the PSL 2020 final. The game turned out to be a nail-biting contest where the winner was decided through a Super Over.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are coming on the back of successive wins over Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2. Both teams comprise some promising names, which is why fans are in for a thrilling PSL 2020 final.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KAR vs LAH Dream11 team

KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: KAR squad for KAR vs LAH Dream11 team

Imad Wasim (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicketkeeper), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Amir Yamin, Awais Zia, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Umer Khan

KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: LAH squad for KAR vs LAH Dream11 team

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ben Dunk (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Jaahid Ali, Seekkuge Prasanna, Raja Farzan, Salman Butt, Dane Vilas

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals ex-Dream11 IPL team Kolkata's biggest mistake of all-time

KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KAR vs LAH playing 11

Babar Azam

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Shaheen Afridi

KAR vs LAH match prediction: KAR vs LAH Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

ALSO READ | Ex-Hyderabad coach Tom Moody reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 winners Mumbai's daring 2018 move

KAR vs LAH live: KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction

As per our KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, KAR will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga congratulates brand ambassador Rohit Sharma as Mumbai win trophy

Note: The KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction, top picks and KAR vs LAH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KAR vs LAH match prediction and KAR vs LAH playing 11 does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: PSL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.