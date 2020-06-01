Good News: 12-year-old Uses Her Savings To Buy Air-tickets For Migrant Workers

A 12-year old girl from Uttar Pradesh has won everybody’s heart with her kindness. In a show of goodwill, Niharika Dwivedi, a resident of Noida, used all her saving to book air flight for three migrant workers to send them home to Jharkhand. According to reports, the little girl had saved a sum of Rs.48000 which she used to reunite the workers with their families.

“Society has given us so much & it is our responsibility to pay back to it in this crisis," she told ANI.

According to reports, one of the three migrant workers was a cancer patient. Niharika later revealed that she had been collecting the money for the past two years and it pained her extremely to see the plight of poor and migrants due to the lockdown.

“Watching news channels and the struggles of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient,” she told ANI.

In a similar act of generosity, an elderly woman, packing food to provide relief to migrant workers has earned respect on the internet. In a clip shared by her nephew on Twitter, the 99-year-old lady can be seen dedicated to making a contribution towards easing despair of migrants due to lack access to food and sufficient resources, as she wraps the chapatis in an aluminium foil sheet and bundles them to be dispatched.

'Their pain cannot be expressed in words'

Meanwhile, commenting on the crisis in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 said that poor and labourers were worst affected by this crisis.