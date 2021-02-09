Google Agrees To Identify Creators Of 'toolkit' Doc Shared By Greta Thunberg, Say Sources

Days after environment activist Greta Thunberg shared the 'toolkit' to protest revealing the plot to intensify protests in India, Google has agreed to identify the creators of the document, sources informed. The 'toolkit' in contention, which is a Google document, carries plans to intensify protests amid the farmers' agitation in a bid to defame India. The said document is also under the scanner of the Delhi Police, investigating its connection to the January 26 violence that broke out on the streets of the national capital in the garb of the farmers' protest.

Earlier on February 5, the Delhi Police had sought details of several accounts from Instagram and Google in connection with the 'toolkit'. The Delhi Police had also written to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the 'toolkit' shared and uploaded on the social media platform to identify its creators. Prior to that, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with the 'toolkit' which was exposed by Republic Media Network, alleging that it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

However, the Delhi Police has confirmed that no one has been named in the FIR yet. The FIR has been filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (spreading hatred among communities) of IPC.

Greta shares toolkit, deletes it moments later

Greta Thunberg had previously shared a toolkit titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Thunberg then shared an 'updated toolkit' by the AskIndiaWhy campaign which aims to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions'.

