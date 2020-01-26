Google Welcomes India's 71st Republic Day With 'Unity In Diversity' Doodle By Meroo Seth

Google on Sunday dedicated a special doodle on the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day. The doodle is illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth. The doodle celebrates India's unity in diversity. It highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites diverse India from its world-famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and India Gate. It also showcases the wide array of fauna such as its national bird Peacock; to classical arts, textiles, and dances—all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences.

Republic Day honours the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day, January 26 was chosen for a reason, as it marked a key milestone in the struggle for India’s freedom from British rule. Here is why India chose January 26 as the Republic Day. In 1929, on December 31, Jawarhal Nehru hoisted the tricolour on the banks of the Ravi river and demanded “Poorna Swaraj” or complete self-rule, and the date set for independence was January 26, 1930. Later on January 26, 1930, the Poorna Swaraj resolution or the Declaration of Independence was passed.

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Despite India gaining freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, it did not come along with democracy or gave people the right to choose their own elected government. India didn't have an official Constitution then. However, the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and many considered it necessary to celebrate the document on a day associated with national pride. The 'Poorna Swaraj' day was the best day ahead, January 26. It has since been celebrated as the country’s Republic Day.

Drafting of the constitution of India was a difficult job. The committee worked tirelessly for months and submitted their first draft of the constitution on November 4, 1947, to the Constituent Assembly. It took two years, 11 months to finally adopt the constitution with the necessary alterations and amendments. To celebrate the efforts devoted by the committee and completion of the constitution, the key event is celebrated on January 26 as Republic Day.

71st Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath will witness India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. This year's Republic Day parade will see President Ram Nath Kovind hosting this year's Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, This year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath. The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

