Republic Day 2020: Why India Chose January 26 As Republic Day?

Republic Day 2020 will mark the 71st Republic Day of India and people all across the country are gearing up to celebrate the big day. It honours the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day, 26 January was chosen for a reason, as it marked a key milestone in the struggle for India’s freedom from British rule. Here is why India chose January 26 as the Republic Day.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2020: Bollywood patriotic movies to binge-watch

Why India chose January 26 as the Republic Day?

In 1929, on December 31, Jawarhal Nehru hoisted the tricolour on the banks of the Ravi river and demanded “Poorna Swaraj” or complete self-rule, and the date set for independence was January 26, 1930. Later on January 26, 1930, the Poorna Swaraj resolution or the Declaration of Independence was passed.

ALSO READ | Exciting things to do in Kolkata during Republic Day 2020 weekend

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Despite India gaining freedom from the British rule on August 15, 1947, it did not come along with democracy or gave people the right to choose their own elected government. India didn't have an official Constitution then. However, the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and many considered it necessary to celebrate the document on a day associated with national pride. The Poorna Swaraj day was the best day ahead, January 26. It has since been celebrated as the country’s Republic Day.

ALSO READ | Things to do in Mumbai during the weekend of Republic Day 2020

Drafting of the constitution of India was a difficult job. The committee worked tirelessly for months and submitted their first draft of the constitution on November 4, 1947, to the Constituent Assembly. It took two years, 11 months to finally adopt the constitution with the necessary alterations and amendments. To celebrate the efforts devoted by the committee and completion of the constitution, the key event is celebrated on January 26 as Republic Day.

ALSO READ | Things to do in Bengaluru during the Republic Day 2020 weekend

Promo Image Credits - Canva