Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Rise To 14; Mumbai, Thane Report One New Case Each

Amid the increasing Coronavirus scare in India, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday stated that three more positive cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state on Thursday taking the total toll of positive cases to 14. Out of the three new confirmed cases, one case was reported from Pune in the morning, while the other two cases are reported in Mumbai and Thane respectively.

Shortly after the Health Minister's statement, the Public Health Department also confirmed a total of 14 positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra. According to the health department, the positive case from Pune had a travel history to the US, while Thane patient has a travel history to France and the Mumbai patient tested positive has travel history of Dubai.

The Thane patient is admitted at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital while the other one is admitted at Hinduja Hospital.

'15 travelers being monitored in Mumbai'

According to the media bulletin released by the Public Health Department of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the Health Department authorities are actively tracing the people who have come in contact with the infected patients. "Aggressive contact tracing activity is going on war footing after two Dubai returnee Puneites were found positive day before yesterday. Today two of the close contacts of these cases from Mumbai found positive. Both are co-passengers of the index cases and part of the Dubai tour group", the release said. As of Thursday, there are 80 confirmed cases in India.

'All schools and colleges will be closed if needed'

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that "the Assembly session will be completed by Saturday or Sunday so that the people sitting in the House can work on the coronavirus issue." On whether the schools and colleges will be closed in the wake of coronavirus, Thackeray had stated, "Class 10 examination is going on right now. So wait for two days, all schools and colleges will be closed if needed."

State-wise List of confirmed cases in India

Haryana-14

Telangana-1

Rajasthan-3

Andhra Pradesh - 1

Karnataka-5

Jammu-1

Ladakh-3

Maharashtra-14

Tamil Nadu-1

UP-11

Delhi-6

Punjab-1

Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered)

