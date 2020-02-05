Valentine's Day 2020: Fancy Nail Art Ideas For The Day That You Should Try Out

Many consider Valentine’s Day to be the most romantic day of the year. No matter how long you have been with your partner or friend, this day allows a couple to showcase their love grandly. However, what matters is being prepared for quick surprises that your man might be planning for you.

For the exciting surprises and quick video moments or selfies, one must be prepared for the day completely. While many adorn the basic red look, you can add some distinct variety according to your personality. Choose a quirky attire and go for some intriguing Nail Arts which is one of the fundamental things young ladies need to overwhelm your partner with your creativity.

On an extraordinary day, you should be looking for stunning and exquisite nail art. Here are a couple of thoughts that you can apply.

Check out different types of Nail arts to try on Valentine's Day

The cutesy simple nail art

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic restaurants in Dubai to have dinner with your loved one

The quick 'eye heart you' or 'I love you' art

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020 ideas to follow for a quiet day at home with your partner

The simple red hearts nail art

Also Read | Valentine's day 2020: Know about the shops that offer online flower delivery in Mumbai to send your love

The pink and silver quirky nail art

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Flower delivery services in Pune to surprise your partner

The doodly hearts and XOXO art