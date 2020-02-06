Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Kolkata

Some might have the privilege to spend some quality time with their loved ones on Valentine's day, others might not. Thanks to this world of digitisation, you can send flowers and gifts to your love right at their doorstep with the help of online apps. Here are some websites in Kolkata that will deliver flowers to make your dear one's day special.

Online flower delivery in Kolkata:

Ferns and Petals

Ferns and Petals have their store at Elgin road, Kolkata. However, they also deliver flowers online. You can choose from a vast variety of flowers right at your fingertips and send it your special one. They even have a special Valentine's week offer with special discounts and gifts.

Winni

Winni is another online store for sending flowers, cakes, and chocolates in Kolkata. They have outlets across the country and promises to deliver within 2-3 hours of placing an order. They even have specially customised bouquets with special messages, and you can even opt for special combos for some discounts.

Kolkata Florists.com

Kolkata Florists.com have different outlets in Kolkata and even deliver flowers and gifts on the same day. You can pick up everything from flowers to specialised hampers. They even have a free delivery service and is one of the most trusted florists in Kolkata.

Arena flowers

Arena flowers have everything — from midnight service to same-day flower delivery service. They have a delivery system all over the country and provide fresh flowers at a reasonable rate. Moreover, arena flowers even deliver to the remote corners in the country. So, no matter where you are, you can send some love and flowers to your partner.

IndiaFloristNetwork.com

India Florist Network's store is located at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road in Kolkata, West Bengal. However, they deliver gifts, chocolates, and flowers all around the country. They have everything from apparels and jewellery to cakes and chocolates, and everything is delivered on the same day.

