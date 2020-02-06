Valentine's Day 2020: Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Miami

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and you would want to make the day of your loved one special. If you are confused about how to spend the day, here are different ways you could plan the day and spend a romantic day together.

Best things to do on Valentine’s day in Miami

Miami Seaquarium

Get a once-in-a-lifetime experience by visiting this seaquarium and interact with seals, dolphins, and even penguins. This will help you spend some quality time with your loved ones you could even save some money with their group discounts.

Polynesia Spa Ritual at Remede Spa

At the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, you could spend 90 minutes unwinding and relaxing. Indulge in this five-star spa experience and have a good time relieving your stress.

A cruise on the bay

Nothing is more perfect than watching a romantic sunset on a private cruise. There are a few travel companies who arrange such beautiful tours for a couple to unwind and spend some good time together. You can even ask them to arrange a bottle of champagne and dinner for you.

Moon Over Miami Romance Tour

If not the cruise tour, you and your partner can enjoy the air tour. Fall in love all over again with Moon over Miami Romance Air tour, which is considered Miami’s most scenic and inmate tour. You can make a champagne toast as the sun sinks behind the Everglades, and as the darkness falls, the lights of Miami come alive.

Dinner under the stars

If you and your partner would want to spend some time alone, go to a private beach and hire a private butler who serves you a romantic dinner. You can ask for some vintage champagne followed by a five-course dinner as you talk and enjoy the evening.

