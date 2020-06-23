Government Hospitals To Receive 50,000 'Made In India' Ventilators Through PM-CARES Fund

Government hospitals across India are set to get a major boost in their fight against COVID as they gear up to receive 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators through the PM-CARES fund. A sum of Rs 2000 crore has been allocated from the fund for the production of ventilators which will be manufactured in India by various companies. Apart from the money allocated for manufacturing of ventilators, Rs 1000 crore has also been designated for the welfare of migrant labourers across the country as the battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Govt-run COVID hospitals to get 50,000 ventilators

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), 2923 ventilators have been manufactured so far out of which 1340 ventilators have already been delivered to various states and Union Territories. Maharashtra and Delhi have received 275 units each, while Gujarat has received 175 units, Bihar has received 100 units, Karnataka got 90 units followed by Rajasthan which has received 70 units among other states and UTs. An additional 14,000 ventilators are expected to be delivered by the end of June. While 30,000 ventilators are being manufactured by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, the remaining 20,000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350), respectively.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been distributed on the formula of 50% weightage for the population as per the 2011 census, 40% weightage for the number of positive cases and 10% for equal distribution among all the States and UTs. The amount provided will be directed towards arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrant workers who have returned to their respective states. Maharashtra has received Rs 181 crores, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 cr), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 cr), Gujarat (Rs 66 cr), Delhi (Rs 55 cr), West Bengal (Rs 53 cr), Bihar (Rs 51 cr), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 cr), Rajasthan (Rs 50 cr) and Karnataka (Rs 34 cr).

India's COVID count

With14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries also surged with 2,48,189 patients cured so far, while there were 1,78,014 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to around 56.38 per cent amongst coronavirus infected patients, an official said.

