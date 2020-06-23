MP Tea-shop Owner's Daughter Tops Air Force Academy; Becomes Inspiration For IAF Aspirants

Aanchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, has become an inspiration for many by topping the Indian Air Force Academy and achieving her dream of becoming a flying officer.

Upon scoring the highest at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal district, Aanchal was awarded the President’s Plaque at the combined graduation parade on Saturday. As many as 123 flight cadets were commissioned as officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on this day.

Aanchal’s father, Suresh Gangwal, who has been running a small tea stall in Neemuch district, strived hard to ensure that his children are provided with all necessary amenities. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic situation, parents of the flight cadets could not attend the passing out parade at Dundigal AFA.

Childhood dream comes true

The proud 23-year-old shared that she had decided to be in the forces ever since she was a school kid. She said that neither of her parents ever raised doubts about her dreams or capabilities.

Uniforms have always been her passion, perhaps because her hometown has a key training academy for CRPF, her father shared. Suresh recalled how Aanchal would occasionally come to the tea stall and help him and also complete her homework on the side.

Aanchal Gangwal has graduated in Computer Science from Sitaram Jaju Government Girls College in Neemuch, MP. She has worked as a sub-inspector in the MP Police Department and a labour inspector in MP Labour Department for eight months, before joining AFA.

