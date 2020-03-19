BIG: Modi Govt Restricts International Flights From Landing In India Between March 21-29

In wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Government on Thursday announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 to March 29 to contain the virus spread. On March 11, the government suspended all tourist visas until April 15 and said it would quarantine travellers arriving from seven virus-hit countries. In its advisory issued on Thursday, the government also suggested the state governments issue appropriate directions so that people above 65 years of age are advised to remain at home.

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the nation on Thursday 8 PM over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the ongoing efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic in India. India has reported 4 deaths so far.

Fourth death due to COVID-19 reported

India recorded its fourth Coronavirus death on March 19, of a man from Punjab. On March 17, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital.

The 70-year-old, who became the recent victim to the virus had travel history and had recently returned from Germany to Delhi via Italy earlier this month. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to live at 8 PM on Thursday over issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Coronavirus in India as on March 19

The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 174 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases - 49 cases, including three new cases, three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals. Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner. Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients.

The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.

