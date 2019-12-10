'Government’s Agenda To Systematically Destroy Our Constitution': Priyanka Gandhi On CAB

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among the many opposition leaders who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 10. Amidst the massive protests carried out across the nation against the bill, both Congress leaders took to Twitter to express their displeasure, imposing the view that the bill is unconstitutional and brings discrimination in India.

Priyanka Gandhi slammed the BJP leaders saying that the government's agenda is to destroy the Indian constitution and undo the country's fundamental premise. Rahul Gandhi also shamed the bill, calling it an "attack on the Indian constitution", and scorned the people who support the government's decision.

Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to ALL of us.



We will fight against this government’s agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 10, 2019

The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2019

Asaduddin Owaisi on the Union government

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims "stateless" and will lead to another partition.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa, and the Hyderabad MP then ripped the copy of the bill to highlight his protest, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches which described his act an "insult" to Parliament.

Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. Earlier in the day, contending the Bill, the Telangana MP equated it to the Nazi's Nuremberg Race Law, moreover, compared Amit Shah to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

