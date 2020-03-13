WATCH: Elated 112 Evacuees Tested Negative For COVID-19 At ITBP Facility Leave For Home

Wearing bright smiles and heaving a huge sigh of relief, every person who was quarantined for more than 15 days at ITBP camp in Delhi, left for their respective homes. Around 112 people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China were brought to the quarantine facility at ITBP camp, Delhi, were tested negative.

“We were taken care of really well. We were provided meal three times a day, constant monitoring was underway and for recreation, we had access to table tennis, carton, and other boardgames”, said Sujoy, a rescuee from Wuhan.

READ | Coronavirus: 112 Wuhan Evacuees At ITBP Facility Tested Negative

Another foreign national from Wuhan also expressed gratefulness to the Indian embassy for taking great care of each of them at the camp. "We were given the best treatment possible, from medicines to food to counseling, everything was provided without any discrimination. We are happy to go back now,” he said.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief SS Deswal met the discharged people and handed them a medical certificate and also encouraged them towards their journey ahead.

READ | Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 75 - Live Updates Here

Necessary precautions taken by ITBP facility

The doctors at the ITBP camp Abhishek Sharma and S Chakraborty who took care of the rescuees also spoke about the precautions taken in the area.

“We segregated the Indian nationals from foreign nationals because people of Chinese origin were far more serious. We took their samples, continued with various tests and also did counseling on a daily basis. Proper sanitisation was conducted, even didn’t put curtains on doors and windows, so that they can receive sunlight. They were asked to not step out of the facility at any cost.

READ | India Records First Novel Coronavirus Death As Deceased Kalaburagi Man Tests Positive

They added that there was a separate facility for the doctors, who after monitoring the patients where they dumped their gloves, headgears and medical gowns to ensure no contamination.

In view of the increase in coronavirus cases in India, the government has suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15. The government has also "strongly advised" Indian citizens to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. A visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders also remains invalid till April 15.

READ | Iran Virus Deaths Reach 429, Infections Pass 10,000