Greta Thunberg's Comments On Farm Stir Not A Bilateral Issue Between India & Sweden: MEA

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that PM Modi did not raise environmental activist Greta Thunberg's comments on the farm stir during the virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven. Addressing a press briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup stressed, "This is not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden". The fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015, the summit witnessed discussions on bilateral, regional and multinational issues.

Both leaders underlined that the close bilateral ties are based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights. Expressing satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Action Plan and Joint Innovation Partnership agreed during PM Modi's 2008 Sweden visit, they weighed in on the need for vaccine equity. Moreover, the PM welcomed Sweden's decision to join the International Solar Alliance.

Thunberg's tweets spark row

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The six-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for five days after being produced in front of a magistrate. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. He also mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence. While Muluk and Jacob were granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court, Disha was granted bail on February 23.

