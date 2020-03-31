Group Of Ministers Review COVID-19 Measures Taken By Central, State Governments

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday led the 10th meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19 measures and reviewed the steps taken by the States and the Central organisations to contain the spread of the disease. The Ministers were given a detailed briefing on additional measures in connection with the fight against COVID-19.

As per ANI sources, the issue of Nizamuddin Markaz was also discussed in the meeting held by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Congregation of Tablighi Jamaat

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days. Ignoring all social distancing rules to avoid the deadly Coronavirus, hundreds had been staying in the 100-year-old complex, which has a six-floor dormitory, since a two-day gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat from March 13 to 15. Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic missionary movement set up in 1926, with members across the world.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West. At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing.

GoM reviews COVID-19 situation in the country

A Group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of Coronavirus pandemic, including treatment of affected people and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country.

The meeting also deliberated on the issue of a vast number of migrant workers taking journeys on foot for hundreds of kilometres in various parts of the country to reach home from urban centres after the 21-day nation-wide lockdown came into force. Sources said the GoM reviewed the entire situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Sources also said petroleum products are available in adequate quantities across India and that transportation of essential commodities by train, air and road is going on without any difficulty. They said any issue arising locally is being resolved.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week lockdown from March 24 midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)