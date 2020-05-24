Guidelines For Train Travel Due To Resume On June 1; All You Need To Know

On May 19, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that 200 non-AC trains shall start running daily from June 1 onwards, after a gap of nearly nine weeks. The only booking for these trains commenced from May 21. These trains will be in addition to existing Shramik special trains and special AC trains being run for migrants to return to their native States.

READ | '200 New Non-AC Trains To Run Daily From June 1; Online Booking Soon': Piyush Goyal

The Railway Ministry has now released guidelines for train travel that has to be followed by the public:

READ | Railways Announces Bookings Open For 200 Trains Running From June 1: FULL List Here

READ | Centre Issues Guidelines For Domestic Air, rail, Bus Travel; States To Decide On Quarantine

Centre issues domestic travel guidelines

A day ahead of domestic flights resuming partial operations, the Centre on Sunday, has issued a list of guidelines for any kind of domestic travel (air/rail/inter-state bus). The 12 guidelines advises downloading Aarogya Setu app, mandates face masks during travel, sanitisation of airports, bus terminals, railway stations, thermal screening. It also allows states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

READ | Railways Orders Food, Tea & Book Stalls To Open At Stations, As Train Services Recommence