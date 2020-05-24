Last Updated:

Guidelines For Train Travel Due To Resume On June 1; All You Need To Know

The Railway Ministry has now released guidelines for train travel that has to be followed by the public as 200 trains shall start running daily from June 1

Written By
Shubhayan Bhattacharya
Railways

On May 19, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that 200 non-AC trains shall start running daily from June 1 onwards, after a gap of nearly nine weeks. The only booking for these trains commenced from May 21. These trains will be in addition to existing Shramik special trains and special AC trains being run for migrants to return to their native States.

The Railway Ministry has now released guidelines for train travel that has to be followed by the public:

Centre issues domestic travel guidelines

A day ahead of domestic flights resuming partial operations, the Centre on Sunday, has issued a list of guidelines for any kind of domestic travel (air/rail/inter-state bus). The 12 guidelines advises downloading Aarogya Setu app, mandates face masks during travel, sanitisation of airports, bus terminals, railway stations, thermal screening. It also allows states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

