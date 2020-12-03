Gujarat Welcomes Migratory Birds From Russia, Siberia; Netizens Celebrate Arrival

The migratory birds from Russia, Siberia, and other cold regions have arrived in India as part of their annual migration regime, which happens every year during winter. The migratory birds, including brown-headed gulls, have reached Surat, Gujarat, the video of which was shared by the news agency ANI. The migratory birds travel to South Asia every year at the start of winter as the regions in the north witness bitter cold resulting in a shortage of food for them.

#WATCH Gujarat: The city of Surat witnesses the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed gulls, with the advent of the winter season. pic.twitter.com/3nDDYpSHDa — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

The birds sit at the banks of the river Tapi in Surat every morning, where they feed on fishes. In the video shared on Twitter by ANI, the birds can also be seen feeding on food left by humans. People in the city are welcoming the arrival of these birds from Eurasia as seen in their gesture of feeding them.

Gujarat: Migratory brown-headed gulls flock to Surat with the advent of the winter season. pic.twitter.com/5VHkErVKKB — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Beautiful tapti (called tapi locally) river about to meet Arabian sea.. — Aditya (@hello_aditya11) December 2, 2020

Welcome bois — ModernCyberPunk (@cyber_modern) December 2, 2020

Beautiful — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) December 2, 2020

The arrival of migratory birds in Odisha

Thousands of migratory birds have also arrived in Odisha, where they have settled in the wetlands in the Kendrapara district. Among the species that have arrived are Indian Skimmers, Grey Pelicans, White-backed Vultures, Lesser Adjutant, and Greater Spotted Eagles, some of which are also endangered. Migratory birds have also started arriving at the Hirakud Dam Reservoir in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

India, which is at the core of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF), has pledged to conserve the migratory birds with Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announcing a National Action Plan earlier this year. "Saving migratory bird is saving the wetlands and terrestrial habitats and saving of an ecosystem, benefitting communities dependent on wetlands," Javdekar had said while marking the World Migratory Bird Day.

