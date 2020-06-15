Gujarat Witnesses 4 Earthquakes In 24 Hours; Latest Tremors Felt Near Bhachau

Gujarat on Monday witnessed its 4th earthquake in 24 hours after a set of earthquakes jolted the state in the afternoon. The first earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 hit the state at 12:57 pm today, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Its epicentre was 15 km North-North East (NNE) of Bhachau.

This was followed shortly by a second and third quake with a magnitude of 3.6 about 11 km north-west from Bhachau and a magnitude of 3.7, six km East-North East of Bhachau.

People near Bhuj town also witnessed tremors. The tremors are said to be aftershocks of the 5.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the state yesterday.

On Sunday, Gujarat witnessed its biggest quake ever since 2001 after an earthquake of a Richter scale of 4.17 hit Gujarat at 8:15 pm on Sunday evening. Regarding this, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani got in touch with Collectors of Kutch and Rajkot where the highest level of tremors were felt. The Chief Minister's Office conveyed that they were in constant communication with the collectors- both Remya Mohan of Rajkot and Pravina DK of Kutch.

Read: Biggest Earthquake Since 2001 Hits Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani Speaks To Collectors

Read: 4.4 Earthquake Follows 5.5 Near Gujarat's Rajkot In Back-to-back Seismic Incidents