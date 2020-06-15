4.4 Earthquake Follows 5.5 Near Gujarat's Rajkot In Back-to-back Seismic Incidents

A day after tremors were felt in Gujarat, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit 83 km northwest of Rajkot at 12.57pm with depth of 13km, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The back-to-back seismic events in Gujarat have become a huge concern due to fears of a major earthquake in the near future.

On June 14, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 has struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat. The earthquake struck at 8:13 PM measuring a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in Bhachau, Gandhidham, Navlakhi port etc. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that he was in touch with with the collectors - both Remya Mohan of Rajkot and Pravina DK of Kutch.

"The Chief Minister has spoken to all Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch, Patan, and other affected districts. He has asked for a report from all the Collectors about any loss of life or damage to property,” said Chief Minister's Office in a statement.

“He has directed them to also keep an extra eye on the situation and to make sure there is no panic. The Chief Minister has also asked disaster management cells control room to be active," it added.

Tremors in Delhi

Recently, Delhi's National Capital Region has experienced six earthquakes in 10 days - all having its epicentre in the Gurugram-Rohtak region. The most recent earthquake was felt on June 8 with an intensity 2.1 on the Richter scale and 19km depth. The earthquake's epicentre was 15 km east of Rohtak, Haryana, and hit at 1:00 PM.

